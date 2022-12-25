'1-D Players Will Remain in Business Due to Impact Player Rule'-Former India Player

The impact player rule is all set to change the way IPL is being played. The BCCI has decided to use it in the upcoming edition after successfully implementing it in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20. According to the rules, as many as four impact players will be named by a particular side at the time of the toss. Among these one can be substituted for a regular player by the end of the 14th over. In case the four overseas slots are already taken, then the Impact Player will have to be an Indian.

That’s where the senior cricketers, whose India career are all but over, comes into the picture. Names like Ishant Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Piyush Chawla and Amit Mishra were among those who still found takers at the IPL auctions and some pundits feel that they were picked accordingly based on a well thought out strategy.

Former cricketer Deep Dasgupta explained how ‘one-dimensional’ players will make the most of this opportunity as they were the ones who were missing out on IPL contracts in face of big bucks for all-rounders.

“Mumbai Indians might not need Piyush at all at the Wankhede. But if they are playing at the Chepauk, then why not? He is a smart operator, can still make a difference if he is used judiciously.

“For me, Impact Player is one rule that will bring in more specialists into the play. We are more and more looking at multi-dimensional skills but even 1-D players will remain in business," Dasgupta said.

Like both Ishant Sharma and Mukesh Kumar could be used by Ricky Ponting in the same innings.

“If there is swing on offer, you can use Mukesh first up as he bowls good channels and get done with him by 10th over and you can still bring in Ishant and use him at the death," Dasgupta said.

On tracks where Shivam Mavi could be thrashed, Gujarat Titans can turn to Mohit for his subtle variations and change of pace, use of knuckle balls.

While it won’t be known before a fair amount of matches are being played in this year’s IPL, the general consensus is that bowlers will prove to be more effective as Impact Players’ in the larger context of the match.

