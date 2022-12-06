'10 out of 10 To Captaincy': Yuvraj Singh Backs Under-Fire Rohit Sharma

Team India succumbed to a humiliating defeat against Bangladesh in the first ODI on Sunday. Rohit Sharma and Co were outplayed by a Bangladesh side that was playing without Tamim Iqbal and Taskin Ahmed. India’s defeat has generated tremendous buzz on social media with many fans criticizing the team’s woeful performance. Several fans have also blamed Rohit Sharma’s captaincy as the sole reason for the defeat in Dhaka.

Amidst all the memes and critiques of Rohit, former India player Yuvraj Singh has backed the under-fire Indian skipper. Yuvraj apparently rated Rohit’s captaincy on a scale of 10 and gave full marks to the 35-year-old on Twitter.

10 out of 10— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 5, 2022

Yuvi, as he is fondly known, has created a storm on the microblogging site with his latest tweet.

While some Rohit Sharma fans thanked Yuvraj for backing the southpaw, a few slammed his judgement. Some fans even believe that Yuvraj was being sarcastic in his tweet.

A fan responded to Yuvraj’s tweet and wrote, “Similar way I rate your innings in 2014 WC Final as 10 out of 10.”

Similar way I rate your innings in 2014 WC Final as 10 out of 10 ❤️❤️— ︎︎︎ISHN (@Deshdrohit) December 5, 2022

One die-hard Rohit fan tweeted, “When the PR of certain cricketers are behind him, and running agendas, only a friend can come and support openly. Respect for Yuvi paaji. A true friend.”

When the PR of certain cricketers are behind him, and running agendas, only a friend can come and support openly. Respect for Yuvi paaji. A true friend. ❤️— ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) December 5, 2022

Pundits were left unimpressed by skipper Rohit Sharma’s on-field tactics and many of them have openly questioned his decisions.

The match itself was a low-scoring potboiler as Bangladesh choked while chasing 187 runs. The hosts slipped from 128 for 4 to 136 for 9 and it looked like India will clinch an improbable win. But Team India probably got a little complacent after Bangladesh were nine down. The Men in Blue gave away easy ones and twos as Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman took the wind out of India’s sails. Miraz and Rahman stitched together an astonishing last-wicket stand of 51 runs to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. India will now take on Bangladesh in the second ODI at Mirpur on Wednesday and Rohit Sharma will be desperate to salvage the series.

