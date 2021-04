10 Years After World Cup Victory, Arjun Tendulkar & Prithvi Shaw's Picture Surfaces Online

The 10th anniversary of India’s World Cup victory is not over yet. As Team India ended the World Cup drought after 28 years at the Wankhede Stadium, entire country went into celebration mode. Only a few lucky ones witnessed the match from the stadium, and among those were Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun and India opener Prithvi Shaw.

A picture of the duo while watching the match, has surfaced online.

Remembering the night of the final, Shaw had recently revealed that he saw the final with Arjun, Sara and Anjali Tendulkar. “I was 11 or 12 and I was at the Wankhede for the final, sitting right next to the players and watching and cheering with Arjun and Sara and Anjali aunty [Sachin Tendulkar’s children and wife],” Shaw told ESPNcricinfo.

Meanwhile, The BCCI remains hopeful of conducting the scheduled IPL matches in Mumbai from April 10-25 despite a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the city and 10 members of the Wankhede Stadium staff testing positive for the deadly virus.

Indore and Hyderabad have been kept as stand by venues for the IPL in case the COVID situation spirals out of control. Mumbai is scheduled to host 10 games of the cash-rich league.

With in excess of 47,000 cases on Friday, Maharashtra is looking at a potential situation of mini-lockdown. Of equal concern to the organisers is the number of groundstaff at the Wankhede going up from 8 to 10 between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

If that wasn’t enough, around six members of the event management team have also tested positive for COVID-19 and have been sent to isolation.