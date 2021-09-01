10 Years of Ajinkya Rahane's India Debut, Wife Shares Beautiful Message

Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane has completed 10 years in international cricket, and on this special occasion, his wife Radhika Dhopavkar dedicated a sweet post to him. Radhika shared on Instagram, a couple of pictures from Rahane’s T20I debut match against England on August 31, 2011.

“10 long years! They’ve flown by and how. Those 5 am local train journeys, years of toil in the domestic circuit and then the long wait to get your first international cap; it’s all been worth the wait, Ajinkya!” she said in the caption while showering praises on her husband.

Radhika further said that Rahane has gone through several ups and downs, but his “dauntless spirit” to keep fighting has remained the same. The cricketer’s wife said that she feels extremely proud “every single day” of his journey, and was happy to have always stood by him.

Radhika’s post is also seen as a response to the critics, who have targetted Rahane following his poor form. The Indian vice-captain has only made 95 runs in the five innings of three matches against England in the ongoing series.

Rahane has been struggling with his form for some time now. He raked up only 539 runs in 12 matches across formats with an average of 26.95 last year.

The 33-year-old, however, made an impressive debut against England in August 2011. He had opened the innings and hit a half-century in his first-ever T20I in India’s losing cause. Rahane made his ODI debut three days later and scored 40 runs.

During the Australia tour, 2020-21, Rahane captained the team in three of the four matches after Virat Kohli took paternity leave. India, under his leadership, stunned Australia and won the second straight Test series in Australia despite playing with a relatively less experienced side.

