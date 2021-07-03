'100 is the Best You Possibly Can be at, But Virat Kohli Operates at 200'

Even though the result in the WTC final may not have gone in India’s favour, but that does not take anything away from Virat Kohli, who hasn’t just been an exceptional batsman, but a great leader for the team as well. Only in a few years, he has become India’s most successful Test captain surpassing the likes of Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni.

In fact under him a lot of cricketers have blossomed and one of them is batsman KL Rahul. In a recent conversation with Forbes India, Rahul said what distinguishes skipper Kohli from others.

“Playing with and under Virat Kohli, he is a different sort of captain. He is a very passionate individual. He operates at 200. 100 is the best you possibly can be at, but he operates at 200. He has the unbelievable ability to carry the other 10 guys and pull them from 100 to 200," Rahul said.

Kohli over the years might not have been able to win an ICC trophy as a leader, but has an excellent win ratio, the best in every format. He has taken the team to 33 wins in Tests, 65 ODI wins in 95 played, and 27 from 45 in T20Is. In fact he took the team to its first victory Down Under in 2019, in 71 years.

Meanwhile, The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is working on COVID-19 protocols to organise a warm-up game for the touring Indian team against ‘Combined Counties’ side in the third week of July as a tune-up for the first Test in Nottingham starting August 4.

The three-day match, which might be accorded first-class status, will pit the Indian team against a ‘Select County XI’ which in earlier times was known as ‘Combined Counties’. The tentative date could be between July 20-22.

“We are aware of a request from the BCCI to play a three-day warm-up match against a County Select XI as part of the Indian Men’s Test teams build-up to the five-match LV= Insurance Test series," an ECB spokesperson told PTI.

“We are working through the operations and COVID-19 protocols to ensure we are able to deliver this and will confirm in due course."

