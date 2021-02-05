CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » 1097 Players Register for IPL 2021 Player Auction; Maximum of 61 Slots up For Grabs

1097 Players Register for IPL 2021 Player Auction; Maximum of 61 Slots up For Grabs

The IPL Player Registration closed on 4th February, 2021 with 1097 players (814 Indian and 283 overseas players) signing up to be a part of the IPL 2021 Player Auction set to take place in Chennai on 18th February, 2021.

1097 Players Register for IPL 2021 Player Auction; Maximum of 61 Slots up For Grabs

1097 players (814 Indian and 283 overseas players) have signing up to be a part of the IPL 2021 Player Auction set to take place in Chennai on 18th February 2021 and a maximum of 61 players can be picked up at Auction if every franchise chose to have the maximum of 25 players in their squad (of which up to 22 may be overseas players).

IND vs ENG 1st Test Live Blog | Live Score

The Auction will begin from 3 PM onwards. The player's list incorporates 207 capped, 863 uncapped and 27 Associate players. The detailed list is as below:-

Virat Kohli Comes to Joe Root's Aid, Gets Lauded for 'Spirit of Cricket'

• Capped Indian (21 players)

• Capped International (186 players)

• Associate (27 players)

• Uncapped Indian players who have played at least 1 IPL match (50 players)

• Overseas uncapped players who have played at least 1 IPL match (2 players)

• Uncapped Indians (743 players)

• Uncapped International (68 players)

The country-wise breakdown of 283 overseas players is listed below:

Country Players Registered

Afghanistan 30

Australia 42

Bangladesh 5

England 21

Ireland 2

Nepal 8

Netherlands 1

New Zealand 29

Scotland 7

South Africa 38

Sri Lanka 31

UAE 9

USA 2

West Indies 56

Zimbabwe 2

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 India 3765 118
3 Australia 3498 113
4 England 4734 108
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches