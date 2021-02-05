1097 Players Register for IPL 2021 Player Auction; Maximum of 61 Slots up For Grabs The IPL Player Registration closed on 4th February, 2021 with 1097 players (814 Indian and 283 overseas players) signing up to be a part of the IPL 2021 Player Auction set to take place in Chennai on 18th February, 2021.

1097 players (814 Indian and 283 overseas players) have signing up to be a part of the IPL 2021 Player Auction set to take place in Chennai on 18th February 2021 and a maximum of 61 players can be picked up at Auction if every franchise chose to have the maximum of 25 players in their squad (of which up to 22 may be overseas players).

The Auction will begin from 3 PM onwards. The player's list incorporates 207 capped, 863 uncapped and 27 Associate players. The detailed list is as below:-

• Capped Indian (21 players)

• Capped International (186 players)

• Associate (27 players)

• Uncapped Indian players who have played at least 1 IPL match (50 players)

• Overseas uncapped players who have played at least 1 IPL match (2 players)

• Uncapped Indians (743 players)

• Uncapped International (68 players)

The country-wise breakdown of 283 overseas players is listed below:

Country Players Registered

Afghanistan 30

Australia 42

Bangladesh 5

England 21

Ireland 2

Nepal 8

Netherlands 1

New Zealand 29

Scotland 7

South Africa 38

Sri Lanka 31

UAE 9

USA 2

West Indies 56

Zimbabwe 2