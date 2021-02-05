- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
1097 Players Register for IPL 2021 Player Auction; Maximum of 61 Slots up For Grabs
The IPL Player Registration closed on 4th February, 2021 with 1097 players (814 Indian and 283 overseas players) signing up to be a part of the IPL 2021 Player Auction set to take place in Chennai on 18th February, 2021.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 5, 2021, 5:44 PM IST
1097 players (814 Indian and 283 overseas players) have signing up to be a part of the IPL 2021 Player Auction set to take place in Chennai on 18th February 2021 and a maximum of 61 players can be picked up at Auction if every franchise chose to have the maximum of 25 players in their squad (of which up to 22 may be overseas players).
The Auction will begin from 3 PM onwards. The player's list incorporates 207 capped, 863 uncapped and 27 Associate players. The detailed list is as below:-
• Capped Indian (21 players)
• Capped International (186 players)
• Associate (27 players)
• Uncapped Indian players who have played at least 1 IPL match (50 players)
• Overseas uncapped players who have played at least 1 IPL match (2 players)
• Uncapped Indians (743 players)
• Uncapped International (68 players)
The country-wise breakdown of 283 overseas players is listed below:
Country Players Registered
Afghanistan 30
Australia 42
Bangladesh 5
England 21
Ireland 2
Nepal 8
Netherlands 1
New Zealand 29
Scotland 7
South Africa 38
Sri Lanka 31
UAE 9
USA 2
West Indies 56
Zimbabwe 2
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking