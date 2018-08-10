Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
10th August 2000: Ranatunga Calls it a Day on International Career

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 10, 2018, 10:25 AM IST
(AFP Photo)

Arjuna Ranatunga is widely regarded as one of the best players ever to don the Sri Lankan colours. The pudgy southpaw was known for his leadership skills as much as his batting, and led his side to unparalleled success during his time at helm.

On this day way back in 2000, Ranatunga bid adieu to the game and pulled down the curtains on a hugely decorated career.

Ranatunga made his debut against England in 1982 and scored 42 to announce his arrival on the biggest stage. In the same month he made his Test debut as well, against the same opposition.

Ranatunga went onto play 93 Tests for Sri Lanka and scored 5105 runs. He also featured in 269 ODIs for the Asian giants and scored 7456 runs. In all, the legendary cricketer gave close to two decades of his life to international cricket.

He also holds the unique record of playing in the country's first and the 100th Test. To go with that Ranatunga is the first Sri Lankan to slam the first Test half-century.

But undoubtedly, his biggest moment came when he took his side to their maiden World Cup triumph in 1996. The Lankans crushed the best in the business and beat the likes of India and Australia to lift their first world title at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

