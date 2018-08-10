10th August 2000: Ranatunga Calls it a Day on International Career

Loading...
On this day way back in 2000, Ranatunga bid adieu to the game and pulled down the curtains on a hugely decorated career.
Ranatunga made his debut against England in 1982 and scored 42 to announce his arrival on the biggest stage. In the same month he made his Test debut as well, against the same opposition.
Ranatunga went onto play 93 Tests for Sri Lanka and scored 5105 runs. He also featured in 269 ODIs for the Asian giants and scored 7456 runs. In all, the legendary cricketer gave close to two decades of his life to international cricket.
He also holds the unique record of playing in the country's first and the 100th Test. To go with that Ranatunga is the first Sri Lankan to slam the first Test half-century.
But undoubtedly, his biggest moment came when he took his side to their maiden World Cup triumph in 1996. The Lankans crushed the best in the business and beat the likes of India and Australia to lift their first world title at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Also Watch
-
WATCH | Kohli Tempted to Play Two Spinners, Root Confirms Pope to Make England Debut at Lord's
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
WATCH | Ayaz Memon & Rohan Gavaskar Discuss What Ails Rahane and Will Pujara be in the Team For Lord's Test
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
WATCH | Shami Excited to Get Back in Rhythm, Jennings Wants Bowlers to Come Back Strongly
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Batting Line-up a Headache for India, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra
WATCH | Kohli Tempted to Play Two Spinners, Root Confirms Pope to Make England Debut at Lord's
First Published: August 10, 2018, 10:25 AM IST