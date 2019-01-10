Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
10th January 1985: Ravi Shastri Hits Six Sixes In an Over

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 10, 2019, 1:35 PM IST
Even before the likes of Herschelle Gibbs and Yuvraj Singh became famous for smashing six sixes in an over, former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri had made the headlines for achieving this feat way back in 1985.

It was during this innings only that Shastri scored the fastest ever double hundred ever in terms of time - in just 113 minutes and it took him just 123 balls. Also this was just the second time anyone hit six sixes in an over, the first being Gary Sobers in 1968.

The bowler on the receiving end was Tilak Raj. Shastri's slam-bang innings had come a week after his marathon century against England at Calcutta. As far as the match is concerned, it was a drab draw.

In the first innings, Bombay scored 371 runs, with G Parkar making 170. In reply, Baroda made 330 runs. Bombay then took charge and scored a mammoth 457 runs in the third innings. Baroda just hung on, as when the match finished, they were 81/7, chasing a target of 499.
First Published: January 10, 2019, 1:33 PM IST
