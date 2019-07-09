10th July 2010: Bangladesh Clinch Last-over Thriller to Record First Ever Win Over England

Nearly 10 years after the first match between the sides, on 10th July 2010, Bangladesh registered their first ever win over England in any format, in a thrilling encounter at the County Ground in Bristol.
In the second ODI of the three-match series, Bangladesh managed to hold off the home side by five runs in the final over to level the series 1-1.
After being sent in by Andrew Strauss, Bangladesh tackled the fresh wicket and overcast conditions, losing just one wicket in the first power-play. Imrul Kayes and Jahurul Islam added 83 runs for the second wicket, laying the foundation for the visitors to finish with a high score. However, an uninspired showing from the middle order resulted in Bangladesh finishing with just 236/7 from their 50 overs.
England had to ensure they chased the target with nine wickets as Ian Bell was diagnosed with a broken foot after landing awkwardly on his ankle while attempting to save Kayes’ lofted flick at square-leg early in the 10th over.
Openers Strauss and Craig Kieswetter looked firmly in control and it seemed Bell’s injury would not be a factor in the run-chase. But a double-strike by Rubel Hossain in a span of two overs, followed up by Abdur Razzaq with quick wickets of Paul Collingwood and Eoin Morgan pegged back the home side. Poor shot selection from Michael Yardy, Luke Wright and Ajmal Shahzad added to England’s woes and the runs dried up.
As wickets fell from the other end, Jonathan Trott stood firm holding the run-chase together. He found some support in the final overs from Stuart Broad as the pair added 43 runs for the eighth wicket.
Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza broke the stand on the first ball of his penultimate over, with England still needing 28. Trott smashed 13 runs from Mortaza’s final over but lost Anderson on the final ball.
Bangladesh players, who had started celebrating, had to regroup after seeing Bell walking out to bat with Eoin Morgan as his runner. With England needing 10 runs from the final six, Trott managed four from the first two balls but edged the third ball to the wicketkeeper to send Bangladesh into a state of ecstasy.
The victory came under remarkable circumstances for the visitors. Two of their best players, Raqibul Hasan who top-scored in the previous ODI at Trent Bridge and wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim, had been ruled out of the series. And one of the replacements Mohammad Ashraful had landed just 14 hours prior to the toss.
Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza was awarded the player of the match for his all-rounder performance of 22 and 2/42, earning his side a historic victory and breaking a 24-match losing streak.
