11-year-old Fan Hit in Face by Phil Salt Six During The Hundred Match

The Hundred tournament launched with an aim to entertain the spectators, turned out to be a horrifying event for a fan after she was hit in the face during a match between Manchester Originals and Welsh Fire, played at Old Trafford on Tuesday. The incident took place when Manchester Originals batter Phil Salt played a forceful shot over the fence and the ball deflected off the metal face and hit an 11-year-old fan named Emily Vandersteen.

According to a report published by Daily Mail, Emily received instant medical assistance and later underwent suturing on her lips. The report further states that Emily had interacted with the England and Welsh Fire bowler Alex Hartley outside the venue on the day before the women’s game.

Emily’s mother Mel Vandersteen also posted a photo on Twitter and wrote, “Currently sat in a & e after Phil Salt or Jos Buttler’s six smacking little one in the face. All she keeps slurring is “Mum what’s the score they better win for me!” Nothing will ruin her meeting with Alex Hartley. Thank you for stopping for a picture prior to the facial injury!”

Currently sat in a & e after @PhilSalt1 or @josbuttler six smacking little one in the face. All she keeps slurring is "Mum what's the score they better win for me!" Nothing will ruin her meeting @AlexHartley93 thank you for stopping for a picture prior to the facial injury! pic.twitter.com/w4HyNAzfma — Mel Vandersteen (@mel1emz) August 16, 2022

The post was later shared by Phil also and the wicketkeeper-batter wrote, “Hi Mel, so sorry to hear this, hope she is feeling ok now and the A&E trip was alright. Please DM me and we can arrange an Originals care package to help along a speedy recovery!”

Hi Mel, so sorry to hear this, hope she is feeling ok now and the A&E trip was alright. Please DM me and we can arrange an Originals care package to help along a speedy recovery! https://t.co/0jG6CnJnGZ — Phil Salt (@PhilSalt1) August 16, 2022

Mel later provided a major update on her daughter’s injury. “She is home now. Feeling a little rough but still in shock.” wrote Mel according to an article published by CricTracker. Mel also revealed that her daughter is a bowler and plays for the under-11 county team.

Coming back to the match, batting first, Manchester Originals registered a healthy total of 149/9. English batter Phil Salt emerged as his side’s highest scorer in the game with 38 runs. The wicketkeeper-batter’s innings comprised two boundaries and four sixes. For Welsh Fire, their pacer Jake Ball picked up four wickets.

Later, Welsh Fire suffered a batting collapse as they were bundled out for 102 in 89 balls. Manchester’s Australian fast bowler Sean Abbott picked up four wickets to complete a convincing 47-run victory for his side.

