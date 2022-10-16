11-Year-Old Impresses Rohit Sharma; Skipper Asks Kid to Bowl Him in Nets | WATCH

An 11-year-old kid impressed Indian skipper Rohit Sharma with his bowling at the WACA in Perth. Rohit spotted a kid amongst hundred others who were playing cricket at the stadium. As soon as he spotted the kid, he gave the little one an opportunity to bowl at him.

During one of the nets sessions in Perth, Rohit spotted the young boy named Drushil Chauhan. The incident was further narrated by team’s analyst Hari Prasad Mohan.

Mohan explained as to why Rohit called up the youngster and asked him to bowl at the nets.

“We arrived at the WACA for a practice session, kids were wrapping up their morning event. As soon as we entered our dressing room, we were able to see 100 odd kids playing and enjoying cricket. There was one kid who caught everyone’s eye and Rohit was the first one to identify the kid and after watching him, the two-three balls he bowled, everyone was amazed by his smooth run-up and how naturally talented he was,” said Hari Mohan in a video posted on BCCI’s official website.

“Rohit went out of the dressing room and asked the kid to bowl few more balls. Rohit Sharma invited him to bowl; it was a great sight to see. It was a memorable moment for the kid where he got to bowl to the Indian captain,” he added.

The 11-year-old also opened up about his meeting with the Indian skipper and said, “Rohit Sharma saw me and he told me to bowl. I was very surprised, a day before that, my dad told me that I might be able to bowl to Rohit, so I was very excited. My favourite ball is in swinging yorker.”

Hari Mohan further narrated how the kid got an opportunity to meet other Indian players as he said, “It was a memorable moment for the kid where he got an opportunity to bowl to the Indian captain and even he was allowed to walk inside our dressing room and share some moments with our coaches and other players and it was actually a great sight to see.”

In the video, the kid was seen bowling some good balls to Rohit. After facing the little boy in the nets, Rohit asked the boy, “You stay in Perth, how are you going to play for India?”

The kid promptly replied, “I am going to go to India but I don’t know whether I’ll be good enough.”

