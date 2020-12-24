114 Days & Counting: Steve Smith's Reunion With Wife Dani Willis Gets Delayed

Australia's Steve Smith hasn't seen his wife Dani Willis for more than 114 days. Yes it was on August 31 that he last met his ladylove as he was departing for England to play a three match ODI and T20I Series.

Australia's Steve Smith hasn't seen his wife Dani Willis for more than 114 days. Yes it was on August 31 that he last met his ladylove as he was departing for England to play a three match ODI and T20I Series. From England he flew to UAE to play the IPL and from there he landed in his home country of Australia to face the visiting Indians where he underwent another quarantine. Smith was all set to meet his wife ahead of the MCG Test this week and was so excited that he even posted about it on Instagram but their reunion will now have to wait.

Thanks to rising Covid-cases in Sydney, Smith won't be able to meet his wife as State of Victoria has closed its borders for Sydney residents. Wills will have to wait in Melbourne where she had already landed from Sydney before the stringent protocols came into play. Earlier Cricket Australia had decided to allow the players' spouses inside the bubble after three days of quarantine but the recent surge have changed things a bit.

Earlier Smith on Tuesday said Virat Kohli deserves credit for prioritising the birth of his child over cricket as "there would have been a lot of pressure" on the India skipper to stay for the entire duration of the ongoing Test series. India are 0-1 down in the four-match rubber after losing the opening Test by eight wickets during which they also collapsed to their lowest Test score. "Obviously, it's a big loss for India, not having him for the rest of the series. We just have to look at the way he played in the first innings. That was a pretty class display against some good bowling on a wicket that was doing a bit," Smith told reporters during a virtual press conference facilitated by the series' official broadcaster Sony Network.

"I just fist-pumped him at the end (of first Test) and said 'Mate safe travels, hope everything goes well with the baby, and pass on my best to your wife.' That was about it," Smith said. "I'm sure there would have been a lot of pressure for him to stay but to stand up and want to go home for for the birth of his first child, it's a credit for him. It's a milestone that he certainly wouldn't want to miss."S