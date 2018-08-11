Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
11th August 2005: Shane Warne Scales Mt. 600

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 11, 2018, 2:28 PM IST
Shane Warne celebrates after dismissing Marcus Trescothick, his 600th Test wicket. (Getty Images)

Australian leg spinner Shane Warne became the first bowler to take 600 Wickets in Test matches on this day in 2005.

The spin wizard, considered one of the greatest bowlers of all time, dismissed England opener Marcus Trescothick in an Ashes Test to reach the monumental landmark.

The venue was the famous Old Trafford ground, same place where Warne bowled the ball of the century to dismiss Mike Gatting.

Dismissal this time was a bit more scrappy, as Trescothick looking to sweep the ball, mishit the shot, with the ball taking the back of his bat and wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist completing a scrappy catch.

The ball bounced off Gilchrist's thigh and he took a juggling catch, nonetheless it was the occasion which made the moment special.

After performing with the ball, Warne followed it up with a brilliant effort with the bat, as he scored 90 to provide some respectability to the Australian total in the first innings.

Forgotten England fast bowler, Simon Jones took six wickets as England dominated the game.

However, Glenn Mcgrath and Brett Lee denied the hosts a victory with their batting, as the two stitched together a feisty 17-run partnership and most importantly batted off 4 overs to deny England the victory.

Ricky Ponting scored 156 in the fourth innings to hold the Australian team together.

Ashes 2005From The ArchivesShane Warne
First Published: August 11, 2018, 2:28 PM IST
