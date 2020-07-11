Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

204 (67.3)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

318 (102.0)

England trail by 99 runs, MIN. 89.2 Overs Left Today
Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 11 July, 2020

Prague Barbarians Vandals

1/0 (0.1)

Prague Barbarians Vandals
v/s
Bohemian CC
Bohemian CC

Toss won by Prague Barbarians Vandals (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

11th July 2015: Joe Root Stars as England Register Comprehensive Ashes Win

On this day 5 years ago, England registered a comprehensive 169-run victory in the first Test of what turned out to be one of the most exciting Ashes series.

Cricketnext Staff |July 11, 2020, 12:44 PM IST
11th July 2015: Joe Root Stars as England Register Comprehensive Ashes Win

On this day 5 years ago, England registered a comprehensive 169-run victory in the first Test of what turned out to be one of the most exciting Ashes series.

Coming into the series, Australia started as heavy favorites but England showed that they weren't there to make up the numbers. Winning the toss and electing to bat - after a delayed start due to an extended opening ceremony - England scored 430.

Joe Root starred with the bat, scoring 134 off just 166 balls. He was well supported by Gary Ballance (61) and Ben Stokes (52). Coming in to bat at 6, Moeen Ali played a fine inning of 77 to help England reach a good total on a sluggish Cardiff pitch. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were the main wreckers-in-chief picking 5/114 and 3/83 respectively.

Australia's response started well with the openers putting up a 52-run stand. Opener Chris Rogers played a fine knock, scoring 95 but none of the players could convert their start into a big one. Steve Smith, Michael Clarke, Adam Voges, and Shane Watson were all dismissed in their 30s as Australia were bundled out for 308. James Anderson picked 3/43 but he was well supported by Stuart Broad (2/60), Mark Wood (2/66), Moeen Ali (2/71) and Stokes (1/51).

With already a handy lead of 122, England added 289 more with Root (60) and Ian Bell (60) contributing with the bat. Nathan Lyon picked up 4/75 to give Australia some sort of hope.

Chasing 412 on a deteriorating pitch was always going to be a difficult task and Australia lost the game within four days with England bowlers giving the Aussie batsmen no chance at all. Broad picked 3/39, supported by Ali 3/59. Root - after making Australia suffer with the bat - picked two wickets with his off-spin as well to take England 1-0 up in the Ashes series.

Australian cricket teamcricketEngland cricket teamFrom The ArchivesJoe RootOn this day

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more