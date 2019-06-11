11th June, 1999: Saqlain Mushtaq Takes A Hat-trick In The World Cup

On this day, twenty years ago, Saqlain Mushtaq became only the second bowler then, to take a hattrick in the World Cup as Pakistan went on to defeat Zimbabwe by 148 runs in their Super Six fixture at the Oval.
It was his second hattrick in One Day Internationals and he became only the second man after Wasim Akram to achieve the feat. The off-spinner accounted for the wickets of Henry Olonga, Adam Huckle and Pommie Mbangwa.
Electing to bat first, Pakistan put up a total of 271/9 on the board, riding on a century by Saeed Anwar and some finishing cameo by Shahid Afridi.
Zimbabwe, on the other hand, kept losing wickets at regular intervals as the trio of Shoaib Akhtar, Abdul Razzaq, and Azhar Mahmood picked seven wickets between themselves.
With Zimbabwe reduced to 123/7, all Mushtaq required was three balls to remove the tail as Pakistan went on to win the game by a scintillating margin of 148 runs.
