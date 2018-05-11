11th May 2001: 'High' on Life Gibbs Fined For Smoking Marijuana

Along with Gibbs, Paul Adams, Roger Telemachus, Andre Nel, Justin Kemp and Carig Smith were involved in it too.
All the players were seriously reprimanded and were imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. This incident completed a forgettable 12 months for Gibbs, who was also suspended for going to a nightclub on the eve of an ODI against Australia in 2000.
Even after his retirement, his brush with controversies has not ended. Recently, he was involved in a Twitter spat with R Ashwin. The Indian off-spinner accused Gibbs of being a part of the match-fixing scandal.
Gibbs retired from all forms of cricket in 2010. In ODIs he scored 8,094 runs in 248 matches at an average of 36.13.
First Published: May 11, 2018, 2:50 PM IST