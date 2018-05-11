Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

11th May 2001: 'High' on Life Gibbs Fined For Smoking Marijuana

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 11, 2018, 2:55 PM IST
11th May 2001: 'High' on Life Gibbs Fined For Smoking Marijuana

Twitter/ Star Sports

Herschelle Gibbs was one of the most talented batsman of his era but his career was marked by untimely controversies. After the match-fixing scandal, he was fined for smoking Marijuana in a hotel room, in Antigua, during the tour of West Indies in 2001.

Along with Gibbs, Paul Adams, Roger Telemachus, Andre Nel, Justin Kemp and Carig Smith were involved in it too.

All the players were seriously reprimanded and were imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. This incident completed a forgettable 12 months for Gibbs, who was also suspended for going to a nightclub on the eve of an ODI against Australia in 2000.

Even after his retirement, his brush with controversies has not ended. Recently, he was involved in a Twitter spat with R Ashwin. The Indian off-spinner accused Gibbs of being a part of the match-fixing scandal.

Gibbs retired from all forms of cricket in 2010. In ODIs he scored 8,094 runs in 248 matches at an average of 36.13.

Also Watch

From The ArchivesHerschelle GibbsJustin Kempmarijuanapaul adamsR AshwinSouth Africa
First Published: May 11, 2018, 2:50 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
FULL Ranking