11th September 1985: Sri Lanka Record Their First Test Win

Colombo's P Sara Stadium was the venue for the historic occasion. Winning the toss, Sri Lanka captain Duleep Mendis chose to bat first and the hosts compiled 385 runs in the first innings, led by wicket-keeper Amal Silva's fabulous century 111. He was well-supported by Roy Dias (95) and Ranjan Madugalle (54), which helped the home side put together a competitive score. In reply, India were dismissed for a paltry 244, with Rumesh Ratnayake taking 4 for 76. Krishnamachari Srikkanth scored 64 and Sunil Gavaskar, incredibly batting at number 6, scored 52.
Capitalising on their lead of 141 in the first innings, Sri Lanka added another 206 runs, courtesy of half-centuries by Roy Dias and Aravinda de Silva. The innings set India a target of 355 but they only managed to put together 198. Ratnayake, who did the bulk of the damage in the first innings, took five wickets in the second, destroying the Indian batting as the whole nation erupted in joy as their side registered a major landmark in their cricketing history.
After the victory in Colombo, Sri Lanka managed to draw the next game at Kandy, which ensured the home side sealed their first ever Test series victory over a Test playing nation.
First Published: September 10, 2018, 11:22 PM IST