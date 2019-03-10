12 Wickets Fall in Wellington Before Rain Makes Another Appearance

Loading...
After the first two days were washed out, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was relieved to win the toss and bowl first with grey skies, an emerald wicket and a damp outfield, but the hosts found wickets hard to come by in the first two hours.
Tamim Iqbal scored a solid 74, decorated with 10 fours, before Neil Wagner (4 for 28) and Trent Boult (3 for 38) triggered a collapse and bundled Bangladesh out for 211 in 61 overs. In reply, the Black Caps were reduced to 38 for 2 in 11.4 overs, still trailing by 173 runs, with Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor unbeaten on 10 and 19 before play had to be stopped due to rain.
Earlier, New Zealand's new-ball pair Trent Boult and Tim Southee were batted out of the attack after 10 overs as Tamim and Shadman Islam forged a 75-run opening stand before Colin de Grandhomme made the breakthrough with Shadman, on 27, caught by Ross Taylor at first slip. Bangladesh enjoyed a 50-run opening stand for the third successive innings, a feat last achieved in New Zealand by South Africans Herschelle Gibbs and Gary Kirsten in 1999.
The New Zealand bowlers, who appeared to struggle at times with their footing on the damp surface, were unable to generate significant swing and Tamim read the movement off the wicket with precision. The left-hander brought up his 27th Test fifty steering a Matt Henry delivery to backward point for a single.
He added 44 for the second wicket with Mominul Haque who contributed 15 before he was caught down the leg side fending at a Wagner ball angling towards his rib cage. The left-arm paceman then had Mohammad Mithun caught behind for 3 with the last ball before lunch.
Wagner continued to wreak havoc post-lunch as he got rid of the dangerman Tamim with his trademark short delivery. Soumya Sarkar (20), Mahmudullah (13) and Liton Das (33) all got starts but none of them convert it into something substantial.
That's when Boult took over and cleaned up the tail in the space of few overs.
The ball was still moving and Bangladeshi bowlers made the most it by constantly bowling on good length. Both Ebadat Hossain and Abu Jayed got off movement off the green surface but it was the latter who did all the damage at the start.
Jayed first had Tom Latham (4) caught behind the stumps with a superb outswinger before having Jeet Raval (3) caught at cover, after he offered a clumsy shot to the wide delivery.
Williamson and Taylor then somehow managed to weather the storm before it started drizzling heavily, resulting in an end to day's play.
First Published: March 10, 2019, 10:24 AM IST