12 Years of Virat Kohli in ODIs: Run-Machine, Highest Average, Champion Chaser & Greatest Match-Winner

After 248 matches, Virat Kohli is widely considered by most pundits as THE GREATEST ODI batsman of all time – even better than the likes of Viv Richards, Sachin Tendulkar and AB de Villiers!
We look at 12 numbers that define his sensational ODI career:
1
59.33: Kohli’s Batting Average
It is the highest batting average in ODI cricket history
Kohli’s Actual Average (Runs/Innings) of 49.65 is also the highest in ODI history (amongst the top 50 run-getters in ODIs). He is followed by Hashim Amla (45.58), AB de Villiers (43.93), Rohit Sharma (42), Sachin Tendulkar (40.76) and Viv Richards (40.24).
2
24.6: Kohli’s Deviation from Standard Average of Top 6 Batting Positions during his career
The corresponding deviation for Richards was 16.48 and Tendulkar – 12.59.
This statistic tells us how ahead Kohli is of his times and what a phenomenal run-making machine he has been in ODI cricket!
3
Fastest to 8k – 11k: Kohli was the fastest to 8k, 9k, 10k and 11k ODI runs
He went past 8k ODI runs in 175 innings, 9k in 194 innings, 10k in 205 and 11k in 222 innings
4
43: Number of ODI Hundreds
The second-highest in ODI history after Sachin Tendulkar (49)
However, Tendulkar took 452 innings to record 49 hundreds, scoring a ton every 9.22 innings. Kohli has registered an ODI hundred every 5.56 innings – it is the best frequency of scoring a hundred (for all batsmen with at least 15 ODI hundreds) in ODI history.
5
77.37: Average in Winning Matches
The second-highest in ODI history (min. 2000 runs) after Babar Azam.
However, Kohli has played 146 such innings whereas Azam has just been part of 34 victorious matches for Pakistan.
6
68.33: Average in Chases
The highest in ODI history (min.1000 runs)
Kohli’s average of 96.21 in successful chases for India is the second-highest in ODI history after fellow team-mate, MS Dhoni (102.71).
India has won 22 of the 26 matches chasing in which Kohli has scored a hundred.
7
30/31: India has won 30 of the 31 matches in which Kohli has remained unbeaten in a chase
The only match where Kohli was not-out batting second and India still ended up on the losing side came against South Africa in Port Elizabeth in 2011. Kohli remained unbeaten on 87 off 92 deliveries with India ending with 142 for 6 chasing 191 in 32.5 overs in a rain-reduced encounter.
8
57.14: Kohli’s Average in SENA countries
It is the highest average for any batsman in SENA countries. Kohli has aggregated 3,943 runs in 85 innings at a strike rate of 90.43 including 10 hundreds in SENA countries.
He is followed by AB (55.22).
9
7: Number of Calendar Years in which Kohli has aggregated 1000-plus runs
Kohli has scored 1000-plus in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
10
2016-2019: Kohli’s Golden Run in ODI Cricket
No batsman scored more runs than Kohli’s 4,778 during the four year period from 1st January, 2016 to 31 December, 2019. His average of 80.98 is also the highest in this time-frame. In fact, Rohit Sharma with an average of 65.32 is a distant second.
Not surprisingly, India won 61 of their 90 matches during this period. Their win-loss ratio of 2.44 was the second-best, just marginally behind England in this time-frame.
India won 14 of the 17 bilateral ODI series in this period, were victorious in the Asia Cup, finalists at the ICC Champions Trophy in England in 2017 and semi-finalists at the World Cup in England in 2019.
11
2.583: Kohli’s Win-Loss Ratio as ODI Captain
It is the fifth-best in ODI history after Lloyd (3.55), Ponting (3.23), Cronje (2.83) and Du Plessis (2.8)
It is better than the likes of Michael Clarke, Eoin Morgan, Steve Waugh, Viv Richards and Graeme Smith!
12
558: Kohli’s Aggregate in the ODI series in South Africa in 2018
Kohli amassed 558 runs in just 6 innings at a strike rate of 99.46 smashing three hundreds in the bilateral series against South Africa in 2018.
It is the highest aggregate for any batsman in a bilateral ODI series in history.
