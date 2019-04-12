Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
12th April 2004: Lara Creates History; Scores an Unbeaten 400

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 12, 2019, 10:35 AM IST
Brian Lara (Credit: Twitter)

On this day in 2004, Brian Lara became the first ever batsman to cross the 400-run barrier in international cricket. 15 years later, the record still stands.

Regarded as one of the greatest cricketers in the whites, Lara often acted as the crusader in the West Indian batting lineup. His flamboyant cricketing shots such as the cover drive or leg glance were a treat to watch for any cricket lover.

West Indies were already three down in the series as Lara walked out to bat at No.3 in the fourth test at Antigua. However, what followed was a sensational marathon that had the cricketing world at its feet.

During his 582-ball stay at the crease, Lara hit 43 boundaries and four sixes. He first combined with Ramnaresh Sarwan (90) to share a 232-run stand for the third wicket before sharing an unbeaten 282-run partnership with Riley Jacobs (107*) to take his side to a tall score of 751/5 declared.

While the hosts had it easy to bat, the visitors struggled to find fluency with the bat and were restricted to 285 in their first innings. Forced to follow on, Michael Vaughan’s century saved them from the blushes of an innings defeat.

The match ended in a draw but is widely recognized for Lara’s record-breaking feat.
brian laraBrian Lara 400EnglandFrom The Archivesmichael vaughanWest Indies
First Published: April 12, 2019, 10:27 AM IST
