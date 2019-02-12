Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
12th February 1990: 16-year-old Sachin Tendulkar Almost Scripts History at Napier

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 12, 2019, 2:42 AM IST
On this day in 1990, a 16-year-old Sachin Tendulkar ended up 12 runs short of becoming the youngest player to score a Test century during the second Test against New Zealand in Napier.

Having opted to bat first after winning the toss, India would have hoped for a good start after there was no play possible on the first day. On the third day, they were in a spot of the bother when Tendulkar walked out to bat.

The hosts had India in trouble at 152 for 4 before a 266-ball 88 saw the tourists to safety. Tendulkar departed for 88 but Kiran More's enterprising 73 meant India had a total to bowl with 358/9 declared on the board.

New Zealand were going along well on the fourth day with skipper John Wright scoring an unbeaten 113 before rain returned to halt the proceedings for the rest of the game with the Kiwis 178/1.

Wright was named the Player of the Match but if not for Danny Morrison who dismissed Tendulkar and finished with 5/98 in the fixture, the game would have been remembered even more for the heroics of the little master.
From The ArchivesIndiaIndia vs New Zealand 1990john wrightkiran moreNapiersachin tendulkar
First Published: February 12, 2019, 2:42 AM IST
