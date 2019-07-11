starts in
12th July 2009: When Anderson And Panesar Saved The Day For England

Cricketnext Staff |July 12, 2019, 12:14 AM IST
Since the turn of the century, the English team has been a force to reckon with in all the forms of the game. Right from reclaiming the Ashes after 18 years in 2005 to winning the 2010 T20I World Cup, the Three Lions have been one of the most consistent sides in the recent times.

But there have been some achievements that went unnoticed. It was the first Ashes Test of 2009 between England and Australia in Cardiff where tail-enders James Anderson and Monty Panesar played the most important innings of their lives and survived for 11.3 overs to save the match. This draw set the tone for rest of the series as England took home the confidence necessary to win the series.

After Australia posted a mammoth 674/9, England trailed by 239 runs after the first innings. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 159/7. But then, Paul Collingwood provided some resistance against the Aussie bowlers and scored a patient 74 from 245 balls. He had some crucial partnerships with Andrew Flintoff and Graeme Swann.

But the last pair did well to frustrate the opposition bowlers and secure a well-earned draw. Anderson scored 21 from 53 balls, while Panesar played out 35 deliveries for his 7.

England went on to register wins at Lord’s and Oval to win the series 2-1.

