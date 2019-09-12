Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

12th September 2016: Virat Kohli's Heroics Help Defeat Australia in Thriller in Mohali

Kohli is set to lead India in three T20Is and three Tests against South Africa at home, starting 15 September.

Cricketnext Staff |September 12, 2019, 1:00 PM IST
12th September 2016: Virat Kohli's Heroics Help Defeat Australia in Thriller in Mohali

On this day in 2016, Virat Kohli put on a masterclass as India went on to beat Australia by 6 wickets in Mohali.

Kohli shared his memories from the game and took to social media where he wrote, “A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test 😄 @msdhoni”

Chasing Australia’s 160/6, Dhoni and Kohli’s unbeaten 67-run partnership was crucial as it helped India cross the line with five balls to spare.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 (off 51 balls) while Dhoni was played an important cameo and remained unbeaten on 18.

India’s run in the tournament had ended with a 7-wicket loss to West Indies in the semifinal.

Kohli is set to lead India in three T20Is and three Tests against South Africa at home, starting 15 September.

Dhoni, on the other hand, has been on a sabbatical since India’s semifinal exit at the 2019 World Cup. A national selector, in a recent interview, had revealed that the senior wicketkeeper-batsman had given the selection committee time to build the team with an eye on the 2020 World T20 in Australia and has promised to take a call on his career only once Team India's future was in safe hands.

