13th April 1992: The 'Traitor' Who Begged Forgiveness

On this day in 1992, Pakistan's prodigious talent was born who would go onto stun the world with the red cherry in his hand. Amir made his international debut at the age of 17 and what surprised everyone was the fact that he used to bowl constantly at a speed of 80+ miles per hour.
Amir was part of the Pakistan team that lifted the ICC World T20 title in 2009, but it was the tour of England in 2010 where he really came off age. At the age of 18, the Amir became the youngest bowler to pick up 50 Test wickets.
However, his career went downhill after Amir pleaded guilty for spot-fixing during the Lord's Test in 2010. The youngster was handed a five-year ban following investigations by an ICC tribunal. Amir was also sentenced to six months in prison but was released after serving half the sentence.
After serving the ban, Amir made his return for the Pakistan national team and is currently playing in all three formats of the game.
First Published: April 13, 2018, 7:26 PM IST