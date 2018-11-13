Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

13th November 2014: When Rohit Sharma Went Berserk at Eden Gardens

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 13, 2018, 10:20 AM IST
13th November 2014: When Rohit Sharma Went Berserk at Eden Gardens

Rohit Sharma scored 264 against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens (BCCI)

Loading...
One of the most incredible displays of batting took place on this day in 2014 as Rohit Sharma rewrote the history books in multiple ways, against Sri Lanka at Kolkata.

In the fourth ODI of the five-match series, the opener hammered the Sri Lankan bowling to all parts of Eden Gardens to set a new record – the highest score in ODI cricket by an individual batsman as he amassed 264 in Kolkata.

Apart from batting the Lankans out of the game with a single-handed effort, he also became the first batsman to score two double-centuries in the format.

While the numbers took glory on the day, it was an important innings for the Mumbaikar beyond the records. He was returning from an injury layoff and his joy on making an undoubtedly successful comeback was evident in the way he celebrated his innings. During the course of the double century, he outdid his own innings of 209 against Australia, Virender Sehwag’s 219 and the mammoth 229 set by Belinda Clark in 1997.

What made his innings even more memorable was the fact that Sri Lanka could manage to score only 251 during the run chase of 404. Without a doubt, the man of the match award was taken away by Sharma.
eden gardensFrom The Archivesindia vs sri lanka 2014Rohit Sharma 264
First Published: November 13, 2018, 10:18 AM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...