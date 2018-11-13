13th November 2014: When Rohit Sharma Went Berserk at Eden Gardens

Loading...
In the fourth ODI of the five-match series, the opener hammered the Sri Lankan bowling to all parts of Eden Gardens to set a new record – the highest score in ODI cricket by an individual batsman as he amassed 264 in Kolkata.
Apart from batting the Lankans out of the game with a single-handed effort, he also became the first batsman to score two double-centuries in the format.
While the numbers took glory on the day, it was an important innings for the Mumbaikar beyond the records. He was returning from an injury layoff and his joy on making an undoubtedly successful comeback was evident in the way he celebrated his innings. During the course of the double century, he outdid his own innings of 209 against Australia, Virender Sehwag’s 219 and the mammoth 229 set by Belinda Clark in 1997.
What made his innings even more memorable was the fact that Sri Lanka could manage to score only 251 during the run chase of 404. Without a doubt, the man of the match award was taken away by Sharma.
First Published: November 13, 2018, 10:18 AM IST