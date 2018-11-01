14-Year-old Priyanshu Moliya Smashes Prithvi Shaw's Record in Minor Cricket

Loading...
In the process, Moliya went past the previous record for the highest score in minor cricket, set by none other than Prithvi Shaw who had scored 546.
To start things off, Moliya picked up four wickets on Day 1 to dismiss the opposition for a paltry 52 in the first innings. Coming in to bat, he then scored a mind-boggling 408 runs till the end of day’s play.
Resuming on day 2, Moliya added a further 148 runs on Day 2 and his team declared when they reached a score of 826/4, giving them a lead of 774 runs. Yogi Cricket Academy did not put up much of a fight in the second innings either, and were bundled out for just 84 runs in the second innings, giving Mohinder Lala Amarnath Cricket Academy a 689-run victory.
“My previous highest was 254 runs in the same tournament last year. I was just playing my normal game as the bowling attack was good. It was a satisfying innings, but yes, I was beaten on four to five occasions,” Moliya told TOI.
As far as inter-school matches go, Pranav Dhanawade’s score of 1009* in January 2016 remains the highest ever score in that category.
