The 2013 Ashes got off to a thrilling start as England edged past a resilient Australia to seal a famous 14-run victory.
Batting first, England were dismissed for 214 as Peter Siddle's 5-50 seemed to have given Australia the upper hand, in reply Australia were reduced to 117/9 before Phil Hughes and Ashton Agar got together and build a 163-run partnership. Playing his debut game, Agar scored 98 which remains the highest score by a number 11 batsman.
Ian Bell's ton (109) ably supported by captain Alastair Cook (50) and Kevin Pietersen (64) helped England set Australia a target of 311.
Australia started off well with Chris Rogers and Shane Watson sharing an 84-run opening partnership, but the middle order again collapsed and Australia were reduced to 231/9.
But the final wicket again got together to hurt England, this time it was Brad Haddin who was supported by James Pattinson, and they had a 65-run partnership.
Just when it seemed that the two would save the match or even win it for Australia, Anderson got the better off Haddin as he edged one behind to Matt Prior.
The umpire initially gave the verdict not out, but England went for a review and the replays showed that Haddin had indeed got the thinnest of the edges. Anderson got a 10-for as England took an important 1-0 lead in the series.
This game laid the foundation of a strong series for the hosts as they went onto comfortably win the series 3-0.
14th July, 2013: England Begin Their Ashes Campaign With a Nail-Biting Encounter
