14th May 2017: Younis & Misbah Sign Off with Series Win Over West Indies

Who says Test matches can't have thrilling, nail-biting finishes. It was possibly the last over of Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan's long Test career in the Caribbean, with the three-match series tied 1-1. All Pakistan needed was a wicket to win their first ever away series against West Indies.

Cricketnext Staff |May 14, 2020, 7:28 AM IST
14th May 2017: Younis & Misbah Sign Off with Series Win Over West Indies

Who says Test matches can't have thrilling, nail-biting finishes. It was possibly the last over of Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan's long Test career in the Caribbean, with the three-match series tied 1-1. All Pakistan needed was a wicket to win their first ever away series against West Indies.

With Shannon Gabriel flashing hard at a Yasir Shah delivery, and the ball chopping the stumps after taking the stumps, history was created. Pakistan had won the series 2-1. But more importantly, a golden era of batting and reliance had come to an end for Pakistan.

In a career spanning 16 years, Misbah played 75 Tests and scored 5222 runs at an average of 46.62, with 10 tons to his name. On the other hand Younis Khan, arguably Pakistan's best batsman, ended with 10099 runs in 118 Tests at an average of 52.05.

Such was the duo's presence that till now Pakistan hasn't been able to fill their void and looking for players who can stabilize the middle order.

