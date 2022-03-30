'15 Crore Bracket, Captain of the Side': Ravi Shastri on Salary He Would've Drawn at IPL Auction

Ravi Shastri is often considered one of the finest all-rounders in the history of Indian Cricket. Shastri was part of the squad that triumphed at the 1983 World Cup and the 1985 World Championship of Cricket, where his performance fetched him the Player of the Series award.

After retirement, the swashbuckling cricketer has gone on to prove his mettle as a commentator, cricket pundit and head coach of the Indian team. Recently, Shastri has stated that he would have fetched a premium amount to play in the Indian Premier League. Ravi Shastri answered a question on ESPN, about the salary he would have drawn had he gone under the hammer at the Indian Premier League auction for this year.

Shastri said, “Comfortably in the 15 crore bracket. Comfortably! And captain of the side. No question. It’s a no-brainer.” It is worth mentioning that Shastri has set for himself a higher amount than what MS Dhoni is taking home for IPL 2022; Rs 12 crore.

Ravi Shastri’s tenure as the Indian head coach ended in November last year. With Ravi as their coach, Indian team enjoyed great success across all three formats. Ravi Shastri had great chemistry with the then-captain of the team, Virat Kohli. Shastri and Kohli both complemented each other perfectly.

India made it to the finals of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship. The team also won consecutive Test series down under in 2018/19 and 2020/21. But India crashed out from the semis of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019. The failure to win an ICC trophy is one of the few blemishes of Ravi Shastri’s tenure as head coach of the Indian team.

