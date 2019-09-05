Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

15-year-old Shafali Varma Named in India Women's T20I Squad for South Africa Series

Shafali Varma has been picked in the T20I squad as India announced their women's team for the five-match T20I series and three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Cricketnext Staff |September 5, 2019, 6:07 PM IST
15-year-old Shafali Varma Named in India Women's T20I Squad for South Africa Series

Shafali Varma has been picked in the T20I squad as India announced their women's team for the five-match T20I series and three-match ODI series against South Africa.

15-year-old Varma made a name for herself in the Women's IPL and is known to be a big hitter of the ball. A big fan of Sachin Tendulkar, she also smashed 128 off 56 balls — third highest score in women’s T20 — for Haryana against Nagaland in the senior national T20 competition earlier this year.

Mithali Raj, who recently announced her T20I retirement, has retained the reigns of the ODI team which had no major surprises. Pooja Vastrakar also made a comeback after a long injury lay-off as India have named a four-women pace battery in both T20Is and ODIs.

The five T20Is will be played under lights in Surat, while the 50-over format will be day games in the South Africa series.

The Indian team will conduct a preparatory camp at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru from September 12.

Indian Women’s ODI squad: Mithali Raj (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, D Hemalatha, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Priya Punia

Indian Women’s squad for first 3 T20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Anuja Patil, Shafali Verma, Mansi Joshi

