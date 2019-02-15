15th February 1998: Symcox Slams Test Ton Batting at No. 10

Loading...
Having opted to bat first, the Proteas were in troubled waters at 166 for 8 with Waqar Younis and Mushtaq Ahmed wreaking havoc and picking up three wickets each. That is when, Symcox — who came out to bat at number 10 — joined forces with wicketkeeper-batsman Mark Boucher in the middle.
The duo put on 195 runs for the ninth wicket and set a new world record in the process, which still hasn't been broken. The duo surpassed the record of Pakistani duo Asif Iqbal and Intikhab Alam, who put together a partnership of 190 against England at the Oval in 1967.
Symcox's innings helped South Africa snatch a draw from the jaws of defeat as they were staring at a very low score in the first innings but Symcox's batting ensured they put on a big total in the match.
The first player to hit a ton batting at No. 10 was Walter Read, who slammed a ton against Australia in 1884, while the second one was Reggie Duff scoring 104 in 1902. The latest one to do so was Abul Hasan from Bangladesh when he hit 113 in 2012.
First Published: February 15, 2019, 2:02 AM IST