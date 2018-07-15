15th July 2015: Bangladesh Record Maiden ODI Series Victory over South Africa

After suffering a heavy defeat in the first match, the hosts came back in emphatic fashion to topple the visitors by seven wickets in the second game.
Electing to bat first in the decider, South Africa’s top order struggled against the Bangladesh bowlers, who put in a disciplined performance and kept taking wickets at regular intervals. The visitors were reeling at 76/4 when rain interruption forced the umpires to suspend play, and the innings had to be curtailed to 40 overs.
A vital 63-run partnership between David Miller and JP Duminy brought stability to the South African innings. But probing spells from fast bowlers Rubel Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman, along with Shakib Al Hasan’s magic at the death stifled the batsmen and South Africa finished with just 168 at the end of their innings.
The hosts chased down the target in just 26.1 overs, with the openers putting together a fabulous 154-run partnership. While Tamim Iqbal stayed unbeaten on 61, Soumya Sarkar smashed 90 runs from 75 balls, including 13 fours and one six, and guided Bangladesh to a famous win.
Sarkar was adjudged Man of the Match as well Man of the Series for his 205 runs at an average of 102.5 in three games. The next best in the series was Faf du Plessis with 110 runs.
Bangladesh won the series 2-1, and in doing so, picked up their first ever series win over South Africa in ODIs and their fourth successive series triumph at home.
Also Watch
-
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
First Published: July 15, 2018, 10:32 AM IST