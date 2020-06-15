Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

June 15, 2020
15th June, 2018: Afghanistan Succumb to Massive Loss Against India in Debut Test

Two years ago, on this day, Afghanistan made their much-awaited Test debut against India in Bengaluru in 2018. It was start of a new era in Tests, with a new team getting the status to play the longest format.

Afghanistan, as expected, were no match to the Indians and succumbed to an innings defeat within two days. Batting first India scored a massive 474 runs with openers Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan scoring tons. Other batsmen like KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya too scored fifties. Umesh Yadav played a cameo lower down the innings and scored a quickfire 21.

Rashid Khan was the most expensive and gave away 154 runs for just two wickets. India just batted once throughout the match.

Come the second innings, Afghanistan batsmen could not stand the might of Indian bowlers and were bundled out twice in one day. They returned with scores of 109 and 103. While R Ashwin returned with four wickets in the first innings, Ravindra Jadeja bagged four in the second.

The highest score for Afghanistan in both the innings came from Hashmatullah Shahidi, who scored 36 not out. Rest there was nothing to show from Afghani batsmen. There were a few starts, but their batsmen never got going.

Dhawan was adjudged man of the match for his 96-ball 107. His innings included 19 fours and three sixes. Post a disastrous start, Afghanistan went on to win two Test thereafter, one against Ireland and the other against Bangladesh.

Their last Test was against the West Indies, in which they suffered a defeat.

