15th May 2011: When Windies Cut Short Ajmal's Heroics

Batting first, West Indies were bundled out for 226 in the first innings, with none of the batsmen scoring a half-century. Lendl Simmons top scored with a fighting 49 as the hosts crumbled under immense pressure formed by spinner Saeed Ajmal.
Ajmal picked up a five wicket haul in the first innings, giving away just 69 runs in 33 overs.
But the Pakistan batting line-up could not capilatise on Ajmal's heroics as the visitors were bowled out for a paltry 160. Devendra Bishoo picked up a four wicket haul as Pakistan conceded as lead of 66 runs.
When the Windies came out to bat for the second time in the Test, Ajmal once again spun a web around them as the hosts were all-out for 152. Ajmal starring with a 6-wicket haul and also taking his tally to 11 in the match.
Chasing a target of 219, the Pakistan top-order fell like a pack of cards as they lost their opening three batsmen for just two runs.
Half-century from skipper Misbah-ul-Haq steadied the ship for the hosts, but following his dismissal at the team score of 135, none of the other batsmen could make a substantial contribution and Pakistan were eventually all-out for 178. West India won the low-scoring match by 40 runs.
First Published: May 15, 2018, 1:24 PM IST