15th May 2011: Windies Win Despite Saeed Ajmal's Heroics

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 15, 2019, 1:41 PM IST
File image of West Indies team. (Getty Images)

Back in 2011, Pakistan were still searching for their first series win against West Indies in their own backyard. And the wait grew further as, on this day eight years ago, West Indies beat Pakistan in the first Test of the 2-match series at the Providence Stadium in Guyana to keep their home record intact.

Batting first, West Indies were bundled out for 226 in the first innings, with none of the batsmen scoring a half-century. Lendl Simmons top scored with a fighting 49 as the hosts crumbled under immense pressure formed by spinner Saeed Ajmal.

Ajmal picked up a five wicket haul in the first innings, giving away just 69 runs in 33 overs.

But the Pakistan batting line-up failed to capitalize on his heroics as the visitors were bowled out for a paltry 160. Devendra Bishoo picked up a four wicket haul as Pakistan conceded a lead of 66 runs.

When the Windies came out to bat for the second time in the Test, Ajmal once again spun a web around them as the hosts were all-out for 152. The off-spinner starring with a 6-wicket haul and also taking his tally to 11 in the match.

Chasing a target of 219, the Pakistan top-order fell like a pack of cards as they lost their Top three batsmen for just two runs.

A timely half-century from skipper Misbah-ul-Haq steadied the ship for the hosts, but following his dismissal at the team score of 135, none of the other batsmen could make a substantial contribution. Pakistan were eventually all-out for 178 as the West Indies won the low-scoring match by 40 runs.
Devendra BishooFrom The ArchivesLendl SimmonsMisbah-ul-HaqpakistanSaeed AjmalWest IndiesWIvPAK
First Published: May 15, 2019, 1:41 PM IST
