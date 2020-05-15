Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

15th May 2017: Deepti Sharma and Punam Raut Register Record Opening Partnership Against Ireland



Cricketnext Staff |May 15, 2020, 2:24 PM IST
15th May 2017: Deepti Sharma and Punam Raut Register Record Opening Partnership Against Ireland

On May 15 in 2017, the Indian batters Punam Raut and Deepti Sharma rewrote the history books when they put together a record 320-run opening partnership against Ireland. It is the highest partnership for any wicket in the history of women's ODIs.

The partnership was also the highest overall (both men's and women's cricket) in ODIs for the opening wicket at the time, but was overtaken when Windies batsmen John Campbell and Shai Hope scored 365 runs, against Ireland as well.

In the absence of an injured Smriti Mandhana during the quadrangular that also included South Africa and Zimbabwe, Deepti Sharma opened the batting with Punam Raut.

Deepti, only 19 at the time, scored a mammoth 188 off 160 deliveries and smashed 27 fours and two sixes in her innings. Her partner Raut scored 109, smashing 11 fours.

The first wicket fell in the 46th over and India went on to post 356/2 and eventually won the match by 249 runs, as Ireland were bowled out for 109.

Earlier today, Punam Raut took to Twitter to remember the epic partnership. "What a phenomenal day it was ! #15thmay2017. I will remain grateful for this incredible partnership with @officialdeeptisharma for rest of my life.. thank you #icc and @officialdeeptisharma," Raut wrote.

Deepti SharmaFrom The Archivesindia womens cricketMay 15On this dayPunam Raut

