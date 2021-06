16-Year-Old Danial Ibrahim Becomes Youngest to Hit Fifty in County Championship

Aged 16 years and 299 days, Sussex allrounder Danial Ibrahim has broken the record for the youngest centurion in the history of County Championship. Making his first-classs debut, Ibrahim scored 55 in Sussex’s first innings total of 313.

He faced 134 deliveries and struck eight fours during his stay.

Having already become the second youngest debutant in Sussex history, the schoolboy had learned of his debut only Sunday, a news that brought mixed emotions.

“I was shocked on Sunday when I was told I was playing but I was so excited as well,” Ibrahim was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo “There are not many better grounds than Headingley on which to make a debut and it was just so special to be out there when Ben Brown made his century. It was really tough to bat against the new ball but Browny helped me though it and took the pressure off.

“I found it all tough but I just had to keep battling though and do the best I could. Ben Coad and Steve Patterson test your technique and you have to be switched on all the time you are facing them. But I enjoy a battle,” he added.

Ibrahim thus went past the previous record set by Bilal Shafayat who was 16 years and 360 days old when he scored 72 for Nottinghamshire in 2001. Overall, there have been just six English 16-year-olds who have scored a first-class fifty.

Later, Ibrahim also accounted for Yorkshire opener Tom Kohler-Cadmore, trapping him lbw on 25 to cap off a memorable day.

In reply to Sussex’s total, Yorkshire were 272/2 with Dawid Malan unbeaten on 103 and having so far added 172 runs with Gary Ballance (74*) for the third wicket.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here