16th August 2009: Charles Coventry Equals Saeed Anwar’s 194 Record In ODIs

Cricketnext Staff |August 16, 2019, 10:15 AM IST
16th August 2009: Charles Coventry Equals Saeed Anwar’s 194 Record In ODIs

On 16th August 2009, Zimbabwe’s Charles Coventry topped the list of the highest run-scorer in a single innings by a batsman in One-Day Internationals. He managed to register the same score (194) which Saeed Anwar did against India at Chennai in 1997. However, the Zimbabwean edged above the Pakistan great courtesy of remaining unbeaten in his innings against Bangladesh.

Electing to bat first in the fourth ODI of the five-match series, the home side posted a massive 312/8 in their 50 overs, with Coventry leading the charge with his record-breaking knock. Zimbabwe’s No. 3 could have scored more than what he finished with, possibly going to become the first batsman to score a double century in ODIs, but batting with the lower order resulted in him getting the strike for just two balls in the final over.

Incredibly, his knock went in vain as the Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal smashed a stunning 154 opening the innings, and contributions from the middle order allowed the visitors to chase down the target in under 48 overs. The victory sealed the series win for Bangladesh, eventually going on to finish the series 4-1.

Coventry’s record lasted less than a year, as India’s Sachin Tendulkar eclipsed his score and went on to become the first batsman to score an ODI double century, doing so against South Africa in 2010. Since then, five more players have gone on to register double centuries, with India’s Rohit Sharma leading the chart with his 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014.

bangladeshCharles CoventryFrom The ArchivesOn this dayrohit sharmasachin tendulkarsaeed anwarTamim IqbalZimbabwe

