16th February 1996: Gary Kirsten Scripts World Cup History

That innings propelled the South African total to 321 for 2 in the allotted 50 overs. Along with him, Hansie Cronje scored a brisk 57 runs, followed by quick 41 by Daryll Cullinan.
That total was going to be a big ask for the UAE side. As expected they could not offer any fight against the mighty Proteas, and could only score 152 for 8 in their reply batting all of 50 overs.
Allan Donald and Brian McMillan picked three wickets each to rattle the UAE side.
For a very long time, almost 20 years, Kirsten was the highest individual scorer in the World Cups. It was only in 2015 that his record was broken by Kiwi batsman Martin Guptill when he scored 237 against West Indies.
First Published: February 16, 2019, 2:00 AM IST