Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 2nd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 - 20 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

207/3 (82.0)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

16th July, 1990: Sachin Tendulkar Smashes First List A Ton Against Derbyshire

Sachin Tendulkar burst on to the international cricket arena as a 16-year-old, when he made his debut against Pakistan away from home. But it was only the next year where he established a name for himself after scoring a ton against England in 1990 tour.

Cricketnext Staff |July 16, 2020, 1:22 PM IST
Image credit: Getty Images.

Sachin Tendulkar burst on to the international cricket arena as a 16-year-old, when he made his debut against Pakistan away from home. But it was only the next year where he established a name for himself after scoring a ton against England in 1990 tour.

Though, what not many know is that Sachin also got his first List A century on that tour to England as well, on this day, 30 years ago against Derbyshire.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Sacrificed Opening Slot in ODIs for Virender Sehwag: Ajay Ratra

In a 55-over tour match at Queen's Park, Chesterfield, Tendulkar struck a crafty 105 not out to steer India home.

After batting first Derbyshire had scored 235 with KJ Barnett scoring 115. Kapil Dev picked up three wickets in 11 overs, but gave away 76 runs too.

Come the second innings, India started the chase in the worst possible way as WV Raman and Navjot Sidhu departed early. But Tendulkar held one end and did not throw his wicket away in testing conditions. Manoj Prabhakar (31) and Dilip Vengsarkar (28) also played their part in the chase.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Calls for Change of Rule in Cricket

Also what helped India was 35 extras by the English. India just managed to win by two wickets in the end.

G Miller was the best bowler for Derbyshire, picking up four wickets.

Later in his career, Sachin went on to become the highest run-scorer in Tests and ODIs, both. And also holds the record for most tons in international career- 100, 51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs.

From The ArchivesOn this daysachin tendulkar

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more