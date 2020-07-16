16th July, 1990: Sachin Tendulkar Smashes First List A Ton Against Derbyshire
Sachin Tendulkar burst on to the international cricket arena as a 16-year-old, when he made his debut against Pakistan away from home. But it was only the next year where he established a name for himself after scoring a ton against England in 1990 tour.
