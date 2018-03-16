16th March 2012: When Sachin Slammed a Century of Tons

Sachin became the first and so far, the only player to achieve this feat and he did so against Bangladesh in the fourth ODI of the Asia Cup in Mirpur. This was Sachin's 49th century in the 50-over format of the game and also his last on the international arena.
However, Sachin's ton came in a losing cause as Bangladesh stunned India by five wickets. Batting first, the Men in Blue posted a commanding total of 293/5 in their designated 50 overs, with Sachin scoring the historic ton and Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina slamming their respective fifties.
Half-centuries from Tamim Iqbal, Jahurul Islam and Nasir Hossain gave the hosts the required impetus in the chase while Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim slammed 49* and 46 respectively to help the Bangla Tigers over the finishing line.
Although India lost this contest, but the match will forever be remembered as the time when Sachin slammed that landmark ton. Later, the Master Blaster said that getting this monkey off his back was the hardest thing that he had to do in his illustrious career.
"It's been a tough phase for me. I started off the season batting reasonably well. I was luckless. I am not playing only for my 100th hundred. It doesn't matter how many hundreds you score, you still put your head down, grind it out and do the job for the team," Sachin said during the post match press conference.
"I was not thinking about the milestone, the media started all this; wherever I went, the restaurant, room service, everyone was talking about the 100th hundred. Nobody talked about my 99 hundreds. It became mentally tough for me because nobody talked about my 99 hundreds," he added.
Here is the list of Sachin's Test centuries:
1. 119 not out vs England at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester on 14 August 1990 Sachin Tendulkar completed his 100th international century against Bangladesh.
2. 148 not out vs Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on 6 January 1992
3. 114 vs Australia at WACA Ground, Perth on 3 February 1992
4. 111 vs South Africa at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on 28 November 1992
5. 165 vs England at M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on 12 February 1993
6. 104 not out vs Sri Lanka at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo on 31 July 1993
7. 142 vs Sri Lanka at K D Singh Babu Stadium, Lucknow on 19 January 1994
8. 179 vs West Indies at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur on 2 December 1994
9. 122 vs England at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham on 8 June 1996
10. 177 vs England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on 5 July 1996
11. 169 vs South Africa at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town on 4 January 1997
12. 143 vs Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on 3 August 1997
13. 139 vs Sri Lanka at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo on 11 August 1997
14. 148 vs Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on 4 December 1997
15. 155 not nout vs Australia at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on 9 March 1998
16. 177 vs Australia at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore on 26 March 1998
17. 113 vs New Zealand at Basin Reserve, Wellington on 29 December 1998
18. 136 vs Pakistan at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on 31 January 1999
19. 124 not out vs Sri Lanka at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo on 28 February 1999
20. 126 not out vs New Zealand at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali on 13 October 1999
21. 217 vs New Zealand at Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad on30 October 1999
22. 116 vs Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on 28 December 1999
23. 122 vs Zimbabwe at Feroz Shah Kotla, New Delhi on 21 November 2000
24. 201 not out vs Zimbabwe at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground on 26 November 2000
25. 126 vs Australia at MA Chidambaram Stadium on 20 March 2001
26. 155 vs South Africa at Goodyear Park, Bloemfontein on 3 November 2001
27. 103 vs England at Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad on 13 December 2001
28. 176 vs Zimbabwe at Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur on 24 February 2002
29. 117 vs West Indies at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain on 20 April 2002
30. 193 vs England at Headingley, Leeds on 23 August 2002
31. 176 vs West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on 3 November 2002
32. 241 not out vs Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on 4 January 2004
33. 194 not out vs Pakistan at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan on 29 March 2004
34. 248 not out vs Bangladesh at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka on 12 December 2004
35. 109 vs Sri Lanka at Feroz Shah Kotla, New Delhi on 22 December 2005
36. 101 vs Bangladesh at Bir Shrestha Shahid Ruhul Amin Stadium, Chittagong on 19 May 2007
37. 122 not out vs Bangladesh atSher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur on 26 May 2007
38. 154 not out vs Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on 4 January 2008
39. 153 vs Australia at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on 25 January 2008
40. 109 vs Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur on 6 November 2008
41. 103 not out vs England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on 15 December 2008
42. 160 vs New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton on 20 March 2009
43. 100 not out vs Sri Lanka at Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad on 20 November 2009
44. 105 not out vs Bangladesh at Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong on 18 January 2010
45. 143 vs Bangladesh at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur on 25 January 2010
46. 100 vs South Africa at Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur on 9 February 2010
47. 106 vs South Africa at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on 15 February 2010
48. 203 vs Sri Lanka at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo on 28 July 2010
49. 214 vs Australia at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore on 11 October 2010
50. 111 not out vs South Africa at SuperSport Park, Centurion, on 19 December 2010
51. 146 vs South Africa at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, on 4 January 2011
List of ODI centuries:
1. 110 vs Australia at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on September 9, 1994
2. 115 vs New Zealand at IPCL Sports Complex Ground, Vadodara, on October 28, 1994
3. 105 vs West Indies at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on November 11, 1994
4. 112 not out vs Sri Lanka at Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah, on April 9, 1995
5. 127 not out vs Kenya at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, on February 18, 1996
6. 137 vs Sri Lanka at Feroz Shah Kotla, New Delhi, on March 2, 1996
7. 100 vs Pakistan at Padang, Singapore, on April 5, 1996
8. 118 vs Pakistan at Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah, on April 15, 1996
9. 110 vs Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on August 28, 1996
10. 114 vs South Africa at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on December 14, 1996
11. 104 vs Zimbabwe at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, on February 9, 1997
12. 117 vs New Zealand at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, on May 14, 1997
13. 100 vs Australia at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, on April 7, 1998
14. 143 vs Australia at Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah, on April 22, 1998
15. 134 vs Australia at Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah, on April 24, 1998
16. 100 not out vs Kenya at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on May 31, 1998
17. 128 vs Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, July 7, 1998
18. 127 not out vs Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, on September 26, 1998
19. 141 vs Australia at Bangabandhu Stadium, Dhaka, on October 28, 1998
20. 118 not out vs Zimbabwe at Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah, on November 8, 1998
21. 124 not out vs Zimbabwe at Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah, on November 13, 1998
22. 140 not out vs Kenya at County Ground, Bristol, on May 23, 1999
23. 120 vs Sri Lanka at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, on August 29, 1999
24. 186 not out vs New Zealand at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Hyderabad, on November 8, 1999
25. 122 vs South Africa at IPCL Sports Complex Ground, Vadodara, on March 17, 2000
26. 101 vs Sri Lanka at Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah, on October 20, 2000
27. 146 vs Zimbabwe at Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur, on December 8, 2000
28. 139 vs Australia at Nehru Stadium, Indore, on March 31, 2001
29. 122 not out vs West Indies at Harare Sports Club, Harare, July 4, 2001
30. 101 vs South Africa at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, on October 5, 2001
31. 146 vs Kenya Boland Park, Paarl, on October 24, 2001
32. 105 not out vs England at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, on July 4, 2002
33. 113 vs Sri Lanka at County Ground, Bristol, on July 11, 2002
34. 152 vs Namibia at City Oval, Pietermaritzburg, on February 23, 2003
35. 100 vs Australia at Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior, on October 26, 2003
36. 102 vs New Zealand at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Hyderabad, on November 15, 2003
37. 141 vs Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, on March 16, 2004
38. 123 vs Pakistan at Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad, on April 12, 2005
39. 100 vs Pakistan at Arbab Niaz Stadium, Peshawar, on February 6, 2006
40. 141 not out vs West Indies at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur, on September 14, 2006
41. 100 not out vs West Indies at IPCL Sports Complex Ground, Vadodara, on January 31, 2007
42. 117 not out vs Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, on March 2, 2008
43. 163 not out vs New Zealand at AMI Stadium, Christchurch, on March 8, 2009
44. 138 vs Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on September 14, 2009
45. 175 vs Australia at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on November 5, 2009
46. 200 not out vs South Africa at Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior, on February 24, 2010
47. 120 vs England at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, on February 27, 2011
48. 111 vs South Africa at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur, on March 12, 2011
49. 114 vs Bangladesh in Dhakah on March 16, 2012
Also Watch
-
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
First Published: March 16, 2018, 1:46 PM IST