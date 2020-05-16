16th May 1956: Jim Laker's 10/88 Rattles Australia in Tour Game
England off-spinner Jim Laker was the first ever player to bag all 10 wickets in an innings in an international match - the other being India's Anil Kumble - in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford in 1956. The legendary spinner returned with magical figures of 19/90 in the Test.
