16th May 1956: Jim Laker's 10/88 Rattles Australia in Tour Game

England off-spinner Jim Laker was the first ever player to bag all 10 wickets in an innings in an international match - the other being India's Anil Kumble - in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford in 1956. The legendary spinner returned with magical figures of 19/90 in the Test.

Cricketnext Staff |May 16, 2020, 10:28 AM IST
But what many don't know about Laker is his feat against the Australians in a first-class match in 1956 where he got 10/88.

The pitch was excellent for spin bowling, with Laker weaving his magic from one end, while his partner Tony Lock returned with figures of 0/100. Fast bowlers didn't have a role to play as Ray Lindwall could only bowl two overs.

While in the second innings of the match, a tired Laker could add only two wickets to his match tally, while his counterpart Lock, bagged 7/49.

Surrey registered a win by 10 wickets over the Aussies, and became the first county to beat the latter since 1912.

