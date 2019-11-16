Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BAN IN IND, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 14 - 18 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Bangladesh

150 (58.3)

Bangladesh
v/s
India
India*

493/6 (114.0)

Bangladesh trail by 279 runs, MIN. 66.1 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: BAN VS IND

live
BAN BAN
IND IND

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

2nd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

16 Nov, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

17 Nov, 201919:00 IST

16th November 2013: Sachin Tendulkar Signs Off From International Cricket

On this day in 2013, Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary cricketer hung up his illustrious boots and walked into the sunset after playing his final Test against West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. That day in 2013 ended a global two-week cricket festival that saw curtains coming down on a career that still remains unmatched in the game's history.

IANS |November 16, 2019, 12:19 PM IST
16th November 2013: Sachin Tendulkar Signs Off From International Cricket

On November 16, 2013, Wankhede Stadium was packed to the rafters and shedding collective tears as legend Sachin Tendulkar played the final day of his illustrious international career.

Tendulkar's last Test was also also his 200th in the longest format. The series, which was against the West Indies, had two Test matches and the last was being played at the Wankhede in Mumbai, Tendulkar's hometown.

West Indies were all out for 182 batting first and India posted 495 in response, thus making the possibility of an Indian second innings bleak. The crowd knew that, which may be the reason why Tendulkar's dismissal was met with a shocked silence that lasted a couple of seconds before applause rang around the stands.

The batting great scored 74 in that innings and was replaced by Virat Kohli in the middle, and so the occasion could also mark the last time that the current Indian captain's arrival to the crease went under the radar.

November 16 was the last day of the Test with Mohammed Shami dismissing Shannon Gabriel. Tendulkar's Test career thus ended at 15,291 runs, 51 centuries, 68 fifties and an average of 53.78 across 329 innings. He had scored a whopping 18,426 runs in his ODI career at an average of 44.38 across 463 matches, smashing 49 tons and 96 fifties.

Tendulkar had previously retired from ODI cricket and had already played his last match in the Indian Premier League but the Test retirement had a sense of finality to it.

It was the only format that Tendulkar was playing in regularly and so him hanging up his boots from the longest format of the game meant that the fans truly were about to see an Indian team without Tendulkar anywhere in the picture, something that had not happened for 24 years in the history of Indian cricket.

From The ArchiveFrom The Archivessachin tendulkar

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sat, 16 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 17 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more