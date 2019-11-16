16th November 2013: Sachin Tendulkar Signs Off From International Cricket
On this day in 2013, Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary cricketer hung up his illustrious boots and walked into the sunset after playing his final Test against West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. That day in 2013 ended a global two-week cricket festival that saw curtains coming down on a career that still remains unmatched in the game's history.
