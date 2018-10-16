16th October 1978: Kapil Dev Arrives on Test Arena

Loading...
It wasn't a very memorable first outing for Kapil. He opened the bowling in the first innings but failed to take a wicket. He was Mushtaq Mohammad's fourth victim in an innings when he was dismissed for eight. In his second stint with the ball, he managed to do better, picking up his maiden Test wicket, dismissing Sadiq Mohammad for 16.
As far as the match is concerned, it was a drab and lacklustre fixture, with both sides playing for a draw. In the first innings, Pakistan registered a mammoth 503 for 8 with Javed Miandad (154 not out) and Zaheer Abbas (176) getting hundreds.
In reply, India came close to Pakistan's total, but declared their innings at 462 for 9. India's star in the match was Gundappa Vishwanath, who scored a classy 145. Despite having a lead of over 40-runs, Pakistan failed to go for the kill and batted through a major portion of the last day.
In the second innings, they scored 264 runs for the loss of four wickets. The match ended in a draw, which was coincidentally the 13th draw between both the teams.
Kapil had a game to forget but he ended his career with over 5,000 Test runs and 434 wickets to his name, inspiring many youngsters to take up the game of cricket.
First Published: October 16, 2018, 8:33 AM IST