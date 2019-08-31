Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, 30 - 03 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

India *

358/7 (125.2)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

MIN. 54.5 Overs Left Today
Concluded

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 31 August, 2019

2ND INN

Hubli Tigers

152/6 (20.0)

Hubli Tigers
v/s
Ballari Tuskers
Ballari Tuskers*

144 (20.0)

Hubli Tigers beat Ballari Tuskers by 8 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Kingston, Jamaica

30 Aug, 201920:00 IST

1st T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

01 Sep, 201919:00 IST

2nd T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

03 Sep, 201919:00 IST

4th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

17 New Umpires Inducted in BCCI Panel for Coming Season

PTI |August 31, 2019, 11:18 PM IST
17 New Umpires Inducted in BCCI Panel for Coming Season

The BCCI has inducted 17 new umpires in its current panel for the new season (2019-2020), whose count now stands at 126 along with 71 match referees.

The BCCI recently hosted a pre-season workshop at the National Academy for Umpires (NAU) in Nagpur from August 6 to 23 under the guidance of ICC Umpires Educator Denis Burns.

The seminar was attended by senior umpires like S Ravi, Anil Chaudhary, C Shamshuddin, Nitin Menon to name a few. The topics covered were changes in playing conditions, TV Umpiring simulation.

A train the trainers’ workshop was also conducted, in which 15 Ex-umpires attended, and the topics discussed were Communication activities, Competency-based training, Monitoring & ICC Coaching and training activities.

An induction programme for the newly qualified umpires to the BCCI Panel Umpires was conducted and the participants were briefed on different topics like managing the game, players, body language, communication between on field umpires & third Umpires and game control.

bccibcci preseason workshopumpires

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 01 Sep, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 03 Sep, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Wed, 04 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...