'170 International Centuries in 1 Picture': Kohli Catches up With Sachin Tendulkar After RCB Defeat MI

Virat Kohli may have missed out on his first fifty in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, he has shown signs of returning to form right from the beginning of the tournament. He scored a 44 against KKR in RCB’s campaign opener and on Friday night, he scored 48 off 36 deliveries before getting trapped by Mumbai Indians’ new recruit Dewald Brevis aka ‘Baby AB’.

Riding on his innings and a brilliant 47-ball 66 by opener Anuj Rawat, the Royal Challengers defeated Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets. After the conclusion of the game, Kohli met with former India batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar at the MCA Cricket Stadium in Pune.

The picture of their meeting was shared by RCB on their official Twitter handle. “170 International Centuries in 1 picture,” the franchise wrote.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians’ season of woes just got a tad worse after the five-time champions followed another high-profile team Chennai Super Kings to lose their fourth match on the bounce as RCB cantered to an easy seven-wicket win.

It was Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 68 that gave Mumbai Indians a respectable total of 151 for 6 but that was never going to be enough as young Anuj Rawat (66 off 47 balls) struck his maiden IPL fifty, anchoring the team to the target in just 18.3 overs.

Mumbai Indians are currently last in the table of 10 teams because of inferior net run-rate compared to CSK but the road towards redemption is becoming difficult with every passing match.

