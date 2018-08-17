Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

17th August 2002: Teenager Mithali Raj Smashes Double Ton

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 17, 2018, 10:21 AM IST
17th August 2002: Teenager Mithali Raj Smashes Double Ton

Mithali Raj. (Twitter/ICC)

Loading...
A 19-year-old Mithali Raj smashed 214 against England in the second Test at Taunton, which was also the highest score in Women's cricket till Pakistan's Kiran Baloch broke the record in 2004. Raj herself had broken the record set by Karen Rolton in 2001.

Batting first, England scored 329 runs and Raj's double ton helped India reach 429. She was supported by skipper Anjum Chopra, who scored 52, Hemalata Kala scored 62 and Jhulan Goswami. who scored 62 as well and put on a 157-run stand with Raj for the seventh wicket. India were eventually dismissed for 467.

What made the innings all the more special was the fact that this was only Raj's third Test innings and it showed the kind of talent she possessed.




England declared at 198/6 in their second innings and the game ended in a draw. The two-match Test series ended 0-0.

Also Watch

From The Archivesmithali rajmithali raj double ton
First Published: August 17, 2018, 10:21 AM IST
Loading...

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...