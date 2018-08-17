17th August 2002: Teenager Mithali Raj Smashes Double Ton

Loading...
Batting first, England scored 329 runs and Raj's double ton helped India reach 429. She was supported by skipper Anjum Chopra, who scored 52, Hemalata Kala scored 62 and Jhulan Goswami. who scored 62 as well and put on a 157-run stand with Raj for the seventh wicket. India were eventually dismissed for 467.
What made the innings all the more special was the fact that this was only Raj's third Test innings and it showed the kind of talent she possessed.
#OnThisDay in 2002, a 19-year-old @M_Raj03 made 214 against England in Taunton - at the time the highest individual score in Women's Tests! pic.twitter.com/EvSNNfhr6w— ICC (@ICC) August 17, 2018
England declared at 198/6 in their second innings and the game ended in a draw. The two-match Test series ended 0-0.
First Published: August 17, 2018, 10:21 AM IST