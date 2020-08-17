Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

One-off T20I: GGY VS IMN

upcoming
GGY GGY
IMN IMN

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202018:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

17th August, 2002: Teenager Mithali Raj Smashes Double Ton Against England

A 19-year-old Mithali Raj smashed 214 against England in the second Test at Taunton, which was also the highest score in Women's cricket till Pakistan's Kiran Baloch broke the record in 2004. Raj herself had broken the record set by Karen Rolton in 2001.

Cricketnext Staff |August 17, 2020, 12:12 PM IST
17th August, 2002: Teenager Mithali Raj Smashes Double Ton Against England

A 19-year-old Mithali Raj smashed 214 against England in the second Test at Taunton, which was also the highest score in Women's cricket till Pakistan's batsman Kiran Baloch broke the record in 2004. Raj herself had broken the record set by Karen Rolton back in the year 2001.

Batting first, England scored 329 runs and Raj's double ton helped India reach 429. She was supported by skipper Anjum Chopra, who scored 52, Hemalata Kala scored 62 and Jhulan Goswami. who scored 62 as well and put on a 157-run stand with Raj for the seventh wicket. India were eventually dismissed for 467.

Other notable performances came from India spinner Neetu David, who bagged four wickets in the match.

What made the innings all the more special was the fact that this was only Raj's third Test innings and it showed the kind of talent she possessed.

The most notable performance for England came from the bat of LK Newton, who scored 98 in the first innings of the match.

England declared at 198/6 in their second innings and the game ended in a draw. The two-match Test series ended 0-0.

As far as the first match of the series is concerned, the match ended without a ball being bowled.

In a career spanning 21 years, Mithali has played only 10 Tests and averages over 50. Whereas in ODIs, she has 209 matches to her name, and has scored 6888 runs, at an average of 50.64. Talking about T20Is, in 89 matches shes 2364 runs at an average of over 37.

She is widely regarded as the best women's batter of all times.

From The Archivesmithali rajOn this day

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

IMN vs GGY
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more