17th August, 2002: Teenager Mithali Raj Smashes Double Ton Against England
A 19-year-old Mithali Raj smashed 214 against England in the second Test at Taunton, which was also the highest score in Women's cricket till Pakistan's Kiran Baloch broke the record in 2004. Raj herself had broken the record set by Karen Rolton in 2001.
