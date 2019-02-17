17th February 2005: Ponting Stars, Kiwis go Retro in First-ever T20I

Loading...
The match is most remembered for Kiwis sporting retro uniforms, with moustaches and wigs.
#OnThisDay in 2005, the first ever T20I took place between Australia and New Zealand in Auckland.— ICC (@ICC) February 17, 2019
Australia won that day with captain Ricky Ponting smashing an unbeaten 98 off just 55 balls. pic.twitter.com/XYVgGwV4np
Batting first, Australia posted a mammoth 214 runs on the board. Ricky Ponting was the star of the innings as he scored brilliant 98 runs from just 55 deliveries, laced with eight boundaries and five hits over the fence.
In reply, Kiwis could only manage to post 170 on board and lost by 44 runs. Only one player, Scott Styris took the attack to the opposition and scored a quick-fire 66.
Aussie bowler Michael Kasprowicz was the star with the ball as he claimed four wickets for just 29 runs.
