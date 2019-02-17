Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

17th February 2005: Ponting Stars, Kiwis go Retro in First-ever T20I

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 17, 2019, 3:38 PM IST
17th February 2005: Ponting Stars, Kiwis go Retro in First-ever T20I

Instagram/ ICC

Loading...
What is now a regular part of the lives of most cricket fans, it was on this day in 2005 that the world saw the first glimpse of Twenty20 cricket is. It has changed the complexion of the game forever. Since it's inception, the world is divided over how it sees the shortest format of the game. The first ever T20I game was played between Australia and New Zealand at Auckland.

The match is most remembered for Kiwis sporting retro uniforms, with moustaches and wigs.



Batting first, Australia posted a mammoth 214 runs on the board. Ricky Ponting was the star of the innings as he scored brilliant 98 runs from just 55 deliveries, laced with eight boundaries and five hits over the fence.

In reply, Kiwis could only manage to post 170 on board and lost by 44 runs. Only one player, Scott Styris took the attack to the opposition and scored a quick-fire 66.

Aussie bowler Michael Kasprowicz was the star with the ball as he claimed four wickets for just 29 runs.
australiaAustralia vs New Zealand 2005From The Archivesnew zealandricky pontingscott styris
First Published: February 17, 2019, 3:38 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...