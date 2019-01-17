17th January, 2016: Guptill, Williamson Rout Pakistan With Record Stand

Loading...
The 171-run stand between the two was at the time the highest partnership recorded for any wicket in a Twenty20 International before Aaron Finch and D'Arcy Short bettered it with a mammoth 223-run stand against Zimbabwe last year.
Having lost the opening T20I, New Zealand came into the second game with their backs to the wall. Electing to bat first, Pakistan riding on a 30-ball 39 from Shoaib Malik and an exhilarating 27-ball 56 by Umar Akmal recorded 168/7 in their 20 overs.
Guptill and Williamson then came out with positive intent as both got off the blocks quickly. While Guptill opened his boundary counter with a massive six off pacer Umar Gul in the very first over, Williamson too got going with three crisp fours against Imad Wasim in one over.
Even with the PowerPlay ending, there was no restraint from both the batsmen who were getting boundaries at will against whatever Pakistan were throwing at them. Guptill hit the winning runs in the end finishing with 87 in 58 balls which included nine fours and four sixes, while Williamson was equally classy stroking a 48-ball 72 with 11 fours. Both batsmen struck at a strike-rate of 150.
First Published: January 17, 2019, 12:11 AM IST